In the blink of an eye, area high school student athletes went from planning spring break activities to the possibility of being held out of school for the remainder of the current academic year.
The week of March 9 brought about a shutdown of the high school sports spring season. That Friday (March 13) essentially marked the last time local teams had the opportunity to compete, as school districts throughout Central Florida announced immediate closures.
Floridians are accustomed to disruptions during the high school sports season.
The most common culprit is the weather (thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes), but mechanisms to create timelines for rescheduling games and resuming play can quickly be set in motion.
On Saturday, April 18, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced campuses would not reopen this semester, effectively turning out the lights on any attempt by the Florida High School Athletic Association to complete the 2020 spring season.
The FHSAA subsequently provided its own statement on Monday, April 20, announcing the decision to “cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports.”
“It’s tough to have this pandemic, and it really hurts from an athletic standpoint for those kids where this might be their last chance to play high school sports,” Ridge Community High Athletic Director Nick Nixon said. “They miss Grad Bash, they miss their high school prom and all those things that a senior does. “
“But, on the athletic side, it is extremely hard,” Nixon continued. “They miss the opportunity to have their senior year and for some kids that aren’t going to go to college, this spring was the last time they’ll ever suit up and for it to just be kind of stopped right in the middle of the season was brutal. It really was.”
One simple — yet touching — show of support is the nationwide “Be the Light” grass-roots movement that involves turning on stadium lights as a way to let high school and college seniors know that they are not being forgotten.
Various sports venues in Polk County – including those at Polk County high schools like Ridge Community and Haines City – switched on their lights for 20 minutes on April 16 beginning at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time).
“We were asked in Polk County if we wanted to take part, and we certainly did,” Nixon said.
Nixon, who coached the Bolts’ girls soccer team to a Class 7A regional quarterfinal appearance during the 2019-20 winter season, shares the same sentiment echoed by all high school athletic administrators when it comes to missing their student athletes and hoping to see them again.
In the meantime, the goal is to help them navigate through what are changing and unsettling times.
“As far as the athletes, I have spent time over the last week or so just calling to make sure kids have all the resources they need with the new start of online school and classes,” Nixon said. “Just check in on them and let them know we’re there for them. We’ve had a few kids that are still looking at going to school next year and I guess some colleges and universities are going to do some virtual tours and visits so that they can go and check out the school without actually going to the campus. That’s something we try to look into and verify.”