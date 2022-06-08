Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.