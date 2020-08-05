Athlete of the Week JoJo Debree

JoJo Debree hit a grand slam in the semifinal of a travel baseball tournament earlier this summer, helping to lift the Winter Haven Elite travel ball team to the finals, where they would also win 11-9.
Debree batted .444 during the tournament. He is heading into his junior year at Sebring High School and primarily pitches and plays first base.
Was that the first grand slam you’ve ever hit?
For the age group, yes it was — but on the smaller fields I’ve hit one before.
What was it like when you hit the grand slam? Did you know it was gone right off of the bat?
When I hit it, it felt good, but I wasn't sure so I was just running like it was a double. But I watched it and, next thing you knew, the center fielder stopped running and that's when I knew it was gone.
What’s your favorite tournament you’ve played in?
I'm not sure. I played a few Perfect Game (events), but no one stands out. I just go there and try to be competitive.
Who’s your favorite player?
If anyone, it would be Evan Longoria. I looked up to him, even though he was a right-handed player. I strived to have the fundamentals he has and hit the way he hit.
Do you have a favorite pitcher to watch?
Not in general. I watch all off them and see what I can learn from them.
Have you picked up any hobbies since the pandemic started?
Not really, I just stuck to baseball — working on that and getting better for what will come in the future.
What’s your favorite class?
My favorite class would be math.
What do you plan to major in when you go to college?
I haven’t thought that far (ahead0. I've had a few thoughts, but nothing has caught my eye.
Is there a particular college you hope to play for?
If I get (scholarship) offers from multiple colleges, I would see what they have to offer — but I'd just be grateful I'm getting offers for it.