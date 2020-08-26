Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Shower

Coming off of a solid summer for the Winter Garden Squeeze, Auburndale High alum Nicholas Shower is looking to continue that momentum into next spring in his final season at Ohio Valley University. For the Squeeze, Shower went 3-1 on the mound.
Shower is heading into his fifth year at Ohio Valley after his senior season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Which Major League Baseball team is your favorite?
Tampa Bay Rays.
Who’s your favorite player?
Madison Bumgarner. I just like how aggressive he is when he faces batters. I try to mimic how aggressive he is and how he attacks them.
If you could time travel to be present at one sports moment, what moment would that be?
When the Rays in 2011, during Game 162, when Evan Longoria hit the walk-off home run.
How did you get into baseball?
I just signed up for t-ball and when I started to play I loved it — and I haven’t stopped since.
Who is your biggest role model?
Probably my parents.
What was it like playing for the Winter Garden Squeeze?
It was awesome. Playing for the Squeeze, the competition is high. I was surrounded by Division I guys from Louisville, Vanderbilt, LSU, FSU, UCF. It helped me step up my game with the higher competition level.
Are you a starting pitcher or mainly a reliever? If a relief pitcher, what’s the most difficult part about being a relief pitcher?
I started for the Squeeze and, in college, I’ve done both. If coach wants me to come in to relieve, I do that, too.
What has been your favorite part about playing at Ohio Valley University so far?
Definitely my teammates, the friendship and brotherhood we’ve made. We’ve been through a lot and we’re going into our fifth (season together).
What are some of the most valuable experiences you’ve learned from playing in summer leagues?
This was my third summer league. I played in California last summer. Honestly, summers have taught me more than the collegiate season because it's a more (relaxed) environment and you get to focus on yourself. Summer is baseball and the summer has helped me grow as a pitcher more than anything else.
What are some of your goals heading into next season?
To be a consistent starter. I'm not looking to do both. I want to carry over what I did the Squeeze into the spring. I want to compete and give my team a chance to win.
What are you majoring in?
Criminal justice and psychology. I’m dual-majoring.
What are some of your goals after college?
Once I graduate, I'm just looking for a job in the criminal justice field or psychology. This is probably going to be in for me with baseball unless something crazy happens.