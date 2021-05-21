Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an attempted murder that occurred at the South County Jail in unincorporated Frostproof on Thursday, May 13.
The male victim is at an area hospital in critical condition and was not expected to survive, according to a Polk Sheriff’s Office report.
At about 7:40 p.m., a detention deputy was conducting checks on inmates on suicide watch in the “S” Medical dorm of the South County Jail. While conducting the checks, the deputy came to room 2, which was housing two inmates on suicide watch. One of the inmates, the male victim (inmate No. 1), was lying face down on a mattress under his blanket and was not moving. The deputy asked the other inmate (inmate No. 2) in the cell to get the victim’s attention. He lifted the victim’s arm, which partially elevated his head exposing blood.
The detention deputy entered the cell with another deputy where they found the victim unconscious. When the deputy called for immediate medical assistance, nursing staff responded and began to render aid to the inmate and requested an ambulance.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He had a swollen eye and swelling and bleeding of the brain, the report stated.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office crime scene staff and investigators responded to the jail and the hospital to assist with evidence collection and scene documentation.
Earlier during the same day, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a nurse and detention deputy were distributing medication to the inmates in the S Medical dorm. During that time, the nurse and deputy came to the cell (room 2) which was housing four inmates on suicide watch. The deputy observed inmate John Ward Smith, 36, of Lakeland, standing above an inmate (inmate No. 3) laying on the floor with his foot on his neck. The deputy immediately entered the cell and separated the inmates.
Smith and the inmate were moved to different cells. Inmate No. 3 was evaluated and treated by jail medical staff—he had a bruised lip and a knot on his head. He was not seriously injured. There is a pending charge against Smith for the battery.
Interviews were conducted with the three inmates who were in the cell with the attempted murder victim. The inmate, who Smith battered, told deputies that he never witnessed anyone attack the attempted murder victim, but stated he did leave the cell to see a nurse.
Inmate No. 2 was uncooperative during his interview. Smith also refused to speak to law enforcement.
Search warrants were obtained during which DNA oral buccal swabs, fingernail clippings and hand swabs were collected from all three inmates who were with the victim.
The criminal investigation is active and ongoing. The State Attorney’s Office has been notified and has been consulted during the investigation. It is standard PCSO policy for four separate, independent investigations on all inmate in-custody deaths (the death of the attempted murder victim appears likely at this point). The Polk County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. All the investigative findings are forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for their investigation and review.
Victim names are being withheld because of Marsy’s Law and FSS 119.071 (witness to a murder).