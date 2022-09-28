Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast after midnight with rain likely. It will be heavy at times. Low 71F. ENE winds at 40 to 60 mph, increasing to 60 to 80 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High around 80F. WNW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.