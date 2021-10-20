Central Florida Heroes 5K and Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at a new race location in Davenport, the Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. West.
The Central Florida Heroes 5K is a family event. Central Florida heroes (veterans, fire fighters, law enforcement and health care professionals) will be honored with a portion of the proceeds going to a local foundation offering free swimming lessons to children in the area. A health fair will follow the event. Bring your family and come out and support a great cause.
Participants may pick up their early race packet on Friday, Nov. 5,from 4 to 8 p.m. or on the day of the race at 6:30 a.m. The run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony at approximately 8:40 a.m. There is a $35 fee to participate until Oct. 31 and will increase thereafter.
All events, including early race packet pickup, will be located at the new Tom Fellows Community Center.
This is a chip timed race. Your time starts when your chip crosses the starting line and finishes when your chip crosses the finish line. Wear your bib on the outside front torso (Not on the side or back) and check your time after you finish the race by entering your bib number to make sure your time has been recorded, and you are in the right gender and age group. Results will be finalized approximately 10 minutes after the last participant crosses the line for the awards presentation. If you have an issue with your time, gender or age group, see the timer tent close to the finish line.
Everyone who completes the race will receive a finisher award.
Overall and Age Group Awards will be presented as follows: (but not necessarily in this order)
•Top Overall Male and Female
•Top Masters (40 & Up) Overall Male and Female
•Top Grand Masters (50 & Up) Overall Male and Female
•Top three in each age group Male and Female in the following age groups (9 & under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+).
To register for the event, go to
https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Davenport/CentralFloridaHeroes5k.
This event is presented by Orlando Health and hosted by Four-Corners News Sun and the city of Davenport. Gold sponsors include Central Florida Health Care, Home Solution Lenders, Inc., Ovation Bistro Foundation, Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and RightPath Pain & Spine Centers.
For more information contact, race organizer Josh Hicks at the Tom Fellows Center, 863-348-2256.