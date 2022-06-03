Jonathan Anglin, of Haines City, could not believe his eyes.
As he drove through downtown Haines City, a large black bear was slowly ambling through town, seeming lost in a way, so Anglin decided to video the strange occurrence and post it to social media.
The sighting happened around 10:30 a.m., he said.
“I was coming down Main Street in Haines City, getting ready to cross the tracks and I saw the bear. It was literally right there in the middle of the downtown area,” he said.
Anglin turned his vehicle around to get a better look and followed the bear, which went down 5th Street.
Another person saw it and likewise followed, Anglin said.
The bear was hanging around the food trucks and other cars, and there was a lady by her vehicle who did not see the bear, Anglin said.
“We kept motioning to her to get in her car,” Anglin adds.
The bear went to 6th Street, and Anglin believed it was looking for food. The food trucks park in that area and open during the day and occasionally at night.
Anglin lost track of the bear as it went in someone’s yard and into the woods near the Country Chicken and Fish restaurant.
Haines City police came and searched with their flashlights, but there was no sign of the bear.
“I have been here 41 years and never heard of any bears, never seen any bears,” he said. “They are being pushed out from their habitats. So that is one, how many are there?”
Anglin said the bear did not seem aggressive, it was instead, almost afraid.
“I was pretty close to it, and it looked right at me,” he said.
To view Anglin’s video he posted on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/jonathan.anglin.5/videos/5288848904508181
Bear sightings in Florida are becoming more common, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The FWC has received 13 total bear reports since January 2022.
“It is not uncommon for bears to be in this area,” said Forest Rothchild, FWC southwest region public information officer.
Bears are more active this time of year, as juvenile years leave their mother’s home range and may pop up in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.
“Typically, these bears will move away on their own,” Rothchild said. “If you see a bear, give it space and don’t try to approach it.”
Bear breeding season runs from June to August, with cubs born around late January or early February.
As to what brings some bears to more populated areas of the county, FWC officials said that bears are driven by their need to eat and can smell odors over a mile away.
“Problems arise when bears gain access to food sources such as pet foods, garbage, barbecue grills, bird seed or even livestock feed,” Rothchild said.
Polk County’s enormous population growth and new development has not helped nature either, the FWC notes.
“Urban sprawl is encroaching on traditionally remote areas, bringing people into prime bear habitat. As a result, bears and people are encountering each other more than ever,” Rothchild said.
Black bears are the only bear species in Florida, the FWC noted.
As for safety tips, Rothchild notes make sure you are in a safe area, that the bear has an escape route, and then “Scare that bear! You want to let the bear know that it is not welcome. So from a safe location, scare it away by yelling, banging pots and pans, using an air horn, or anything else that makes lots of noise.”
After the bear leaves, see if there was anything attracting the bear. If the bear is eating something on the property, remove it once the bear leaves.
“A simple bear sighting is not something to be alarmed about and does not need to be reported to the FWC,” Rothchild said, adding if you do encounter a bear at close range, do not run.
Remain standing upright, speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice, and back up slowly while leaving the bear with a clear escape route. Among the ways to decrease negative interactions with bears, securing household garbage in a wildlife resistant container and pick up pet food dishes after feeding. Clean grills and keep them locked up, put fruit it away, and remember screened enclosures are not secure and will not keep bears away.
The FWC also notes to be careful when walking dogs in bear country.
“Keep them close to you, preferably on a non-retractable leash, and be aware of your surroundings. Dogs can trigger defensive behaviors from bears, especially females with cubs,” Rothchild said.
To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit www.myfwc.com/bear or www.BearWise.org. For more information on bear habitat, visit https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/living.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.