Luncheon, Fashion Show and Expo

When: 10: 30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7

Where: Lake Eva Event Center

799 Johns Avenue, Haines City

Presented by the GFWC Four Corner’s Junior Woman’s Club. Fashions by Chico’s; catering by Carrabba’s.  $30 per person.  For tickets, email babsdeel@aol.com.

Free Tax Preparation

When: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

To make a free appointment, call 863-425-1523. Walk-ins accepted. Service provided by a local non-profit organization.

Haines City NAACP 5150 Annual Black History Program

When: 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: New Mount Zion M.B. Church

713 N. 8th Street, Haines City

Guest speaker is Rev. Eddie Lake of New Bethel AME Church in Lakeland. Donation of $15. For tickets, call Cynthia Downing at 863-651- 6776 or visit Eventbrite.com.

Feltrim Sports Football Camp

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 – 9

Where: Feltrim Sports Village

204 Macaulays Cove, Haines City

All positions; ages 7 -18.  To learn more, visit www.feltrimsports.com.

Spring Carillon Concert Series

When: 3 p.m. Friday, Feb.14

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

World Famous carillonneur Roy Kroezen (Centralia, Illinois) will perform. Cost included in price of general admission.

Grills Gone Wild

When: 5 -9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Market Street, Davenport

For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext. 138.

Bay Street Classic Car Show

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Bay Street, Davenport

For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext 138.

New Horizon Church - Annual Rummage Book and Bake Sale  

When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: 400 Orchid Drive, Haines City

For more info, call 863-422-1290.

Good Shepherd Hospice Bereavement & Support Group Programs

When: 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Where: Savannah Court

301 Peninsular Drive, Haines City

An open-ended support group for adults grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info, or to register, call 863-968-1739 or 1-800-464-3994 or visit the calendar at www.chaptershealth.org.

Titanic — Special Presentation

When: 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

After teaching for 40 years, a Solivita resident has turned his lifelong interest in the Titanic into an opportunity to share his knowledge as a cruise ship lecturer. He now speaks to groups on cruise ships all over the world.  

Chili on the Ridge

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Presented by Haines City Rotary. Will include a live band. $10 per person for unlimited chili sampling, food vendors and beer, as well as a car show. For more info, contact Steve Tiner at (863)206-9826.

Kindred Stitchers

When: 1 – 4 p.m., Mondays

Where: Cagan Crossings Community Library

16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont

Bring your machine and your projects. Enjoy fun and complimentary sewing help from Susan Bennett.

T.O.P.S (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

When: 8–10 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Needlework and Sewing Classes

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library Community Room

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Free sewing lessons. Please bring your own equipment and current project. Work with friends and explore new ideas.

Bubbles and Bounces Storytime

When: 10:30–11:15 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Storytime for newborn babies to 2-years-old. Themed books, finger plays, songs, puppet shows, toys for playtime and bubbles. Free.