This morning (August 17, 2023) around 6:30 a.m. the PCSO received a 911 call from the area of Lake Marion Creek Drive and Silver Glen Road in Poinciana.
The driver of a 2002 silver Hyundai Santa Fe was heading north on Lake Marion Creek Drive when suddenly he saw a bicyclist traveling along the right side of the road, in the roadway. By the time he saw the red and black mountain bike it was too late to avoid hitting it. He struck the bike and the bike rider, 46-year-old Frandy Dufresne, who lives on Erie Court (nearby), was ejected from the bike and onto the grassy shoulder.
The driver of the Hyundai came to a stop – he showed no signs of impairment and neither speed nor distraction appear to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing and all of these factors will be investigated. The speed limit on that road is 55 MPH.
First responders performed CPR on Mr. Dufresne and he was transported to Poinciana Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.
He appeared to have been wearing a green reflective vest, but there were no lights on his bike and there are no streetlights in the immediate area. His family advised that his car had broken down this morning so he was riding his bike to work in Haines City.