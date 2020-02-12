Health-care providers who default on their student loans wouldn’t face disciplinary action against their licenses, under a proposal being considered by Florida lawmakers.
The Senate on Feb. 6 prepared for a vote on the measure (HB 115). Under current law, state health officials are required to issue an emergency suspension of a practitioner’s license if he or she defaults on a government-backed student loan from the U.S. Department of Health and does not attempt to repay it.
The law also requires the state Department of Health each month to obtain a list of health-care practitioners who have defaulted on their government-backed student loans. The state must notify the licensee that they have defaulted on their loan and give the health-care provider 45 days to provide the state with proof of a new repayment plan. If they don’t, the law requires the health department to issue an emergency order suspending the practitioner’s license.
The state could ultimately pursue a disciplinary case against the practitioner. The proposal would do away with current provisions in the law requiring the Department of Health to suspend the practitioner’s license until he or she agrees to new payment terms; place the licensee on probation for the duration of the student loan period; and impose a fine equal to 10 percent of the defaulted loan amount.
The measure would prohibit state health officials from denying, refusing to renew, or suspending a license solely because a health provider was delinquent or defaulted on his or her student loan.
According to a staff analysis of the bill, there were 722 cases against health care practitioners for defaulting on student loans in fiscal year 2018-19. The state mediated agreements in about 46 percent of the cases. Florida passed the initial law in 2002 after a federal report showed that there were 9,454 health care practitioners in the nation who defaulted on their student loans, including 556 in Florida.
News Service of Florida