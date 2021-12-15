The 2021 Polk County High School Boys Soccer Tournament has reached the knockout stage in the Champions League and Alliance Cups.
And the Ridge Community Bolts, Davenport Broncos and Four Corners Coyotes are among those still standing.
Head coach Abel Casique’s Ridge Community squad hosts Auburndale High at 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 16) in a Champions League semifinal. The Bolts entered this week with a 5-0-1 overall mark, which included an 8-0 quarterfinal win over visiting All Saints’ Academy on Dec. 7.
Ridge tuned up for the Auburndale match by playing at Davenport on Dec. 14, but results were unavailable at press time. The Bolts were a top seed heading into the quarterfinals after they defeated Bartow, Lake Gibson and George Jenkins by a combined score of 10-3 in Pool A.
Auburndale, the runner-up to Mulberry in Pool B, reached the semifinals with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Lake Gibson. The other Champions League semifinal has Lakeland Christian School facing George Jenkins.
Winners advance to the Champions League final on Jan. 7.
This season also marked two separate Alliance Cup brackets: one with eight teams including Class 7A Haines City; another with seven clubs featuring Class 4A Davenport and Class 3A Four Corners Upper School as well as Florida High School Athletic Association independent program Ridgeview Global Studies Academy.
Davenport (No. 2 seed in Pool B) and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy (No. 3 seed in Pool A) squared off in a competitive first-round match on Dec. 7. The host Broncos emerged with a 3-2 victory as junior Nick Da Silva netted his second goal of the season, freshmen Esteban Ortiz and Santiago Garcia added goals and freshman goalkeeper Mikhael Khouri was credited with six saves.
Derick Diaz scored one goal and netminder Jose Hernandez made 10 saves for the Explorers, who had eight corner kicks in the match.
Davenport plays in the semifinals this Thursday at Lake Region High. The host Thunder had an opening-round bye after going unbeaten in Pool A with wins over Kathleen, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy and Four Corners.
Four Corners opened pool play with wins over Ridgeview Global Studies Academy and Kathleen, setting up a Dec. 3 meeting with Lake Region for first place. The Thunder led 1-0 at halftime in an eventual 3-2 victory over the Coyotes.
Four Corners rebounded with a 5-0 victory against the No. 3 seed from Pool B (Tenoroc High) last week to earn a semifinal berth on Thursday opposite Kathleen High, which had an opening-round win over Pool B winner Frostproof.
Semifinals winners from the seven-team Alliance Cup advance to the championship match on Jan. 6.
Haines City’s three Pool A games in the eight-team Alliance Cup included a 6-0 win over Discovery High on Nov. 18. Jose Gudino had three goals, Ivan Soto scored twice, and Juan Granados added one goal and one assist for the Hornets, who also got a combined four assists from Gabriel Jaramillo and Alexis Flores.
The Hornets went into the quarterfinal round as a No. 3 seed and the result was a 2-1 loss to Pool B runner-up Lakeland on Dec. 6. Marco Garcia-Gonzalez scored a second-half goal for Haines City, which sported a 1-6-3 overall record following a 5-2 setback to Bartow the following night.