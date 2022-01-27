The city of Haines City has announced the promotion of Brandi Lane to public records manager. Lane has worked for Haines City since 2019, and previously served as secretary to the City Commission and City Clerk’s Office. During her tenure, Lane has been involved in city elections, as well as overseeing the sale and maintenance of cemetery records, sales and deed processing amongst other tasks.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to move forward with this great city,” Lane said. “I’m eager to serve the residents and current staff in a new way – with plans of revamping our public records program and working more closely with our surrounding departments. It’s going to be a great year for Haines City.”
Lane brings more than eight years of management experience and currently serves as a member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals and the Florida Records Management Association. She is particularly skilled in Sunshine Law, ethics and public records laws.
“Brandi has consistently done an outstanding job in her previous role(s) with the city, and I expect her to do a phenomenal job in her new role as records manager,” City Clerk Erica Anderson said. “She has proven herself to be a great asset to the City Clerk’s Office and the city as a whole.”
Lane is a lifelong resident of Polk County where she currently lives with her husband and 5-mont hold baby boy, Westyn.
Prior to joining the city of Haines City, Lane attended the police academy and studied law enforcement. When not at work, she enjoys traveling as well as hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.