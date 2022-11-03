The Davenport Youth Volleyball League’s fall season came to a close on Saturday as the division championships were held at the Tom Fellows Community Center (TFCC) in Davenport.
“Collectively, our staff believes the season was a success,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Josh Hicks. “The girls came out to play in a family friendly, yet competitive environment.”
In the Senior division, the Bulldogs topped the Gators in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20.
“Watching the girls give it their all on the court and work as a team during the championship game was such a humbling experience,” said Bulldogs coach Briana Greene. “During our huddles and time outs, listening to the girls encourage each other and keep the fire is what helped them win both sets back-to-back. They never gave up.”
In the Junior division, the Bulls rallied to defeat the Gators after dropping the first game, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13.
“This season they changed the age groups for the league and I truly believe it made the biggest difference,” Greene said. “It allows the junior age division a chance to learn the game and understand the basics, while allowing the seniors a chance to work on their skill set.”
The championship matchups seemed to indicate that the changes enhanced league play for the better.
“The games were very evenly matched, and staff believes each of the girls’ games developed and they left better than when they started,” Hicks said. “Each of the championship games came down to the wire and it showed how evenly matched Dustin’s (Bleiweiss) evaluation system worked.”
Not all of the senior girls brought volleyball experience into the league, but that was okay.
“We also had seniors who joined the league for the first time, never playing volleyball,” said Greene. “As a coach, it is the best feeling to watch their excitement of not knowing how to play, to getting their serve over for the first time in a game or receiving the ball in a game. It’s that excitement that keeps the energy going.”
The kids agree.
“I had so much fun,” Kelany Soto said. “I learned how to communicate with my team and work with them…Winning the final game, it had my adrenaline rushing and it was an intense and fun game.”
The volleyball league is just one of the many examples of the growing offering’s being provided by the City of Davenport’s parks and recreation department.
“I think I can speak for most volunteers and as a parent that we greatly appreciate the City of Davenport opening up the Tom Fellows Community Center and having a volleyball league,” Greene said. “All the girls participating in the growing league have had tremendous growth in the short time it’s been available.”
The TFCC opened in October 2021.
In addition to the fall volleyball league, a summer volleyball camp and a spring volleyball league were held earlier this year.
“I had so much fun improving and would look forward to it every week,” said Ava Morrow.
While the volleyball season has concluded, registration is currently open for city’s youth basketball league for boys and girls ages 6-13.
“Volunteering for the City of Davenport Volleyball League has been a true joy,” said Greene. “The city is efficient in providing information in a timely manner and makes volunteering a breeze!”
The Senior division championship Bulldogs team was comprised of Brylie Greene, Abbie Coker, Valeria Ortega, Emily Francisco-Santana, Shemayda Humala, Isis Sanchez-Diaz, Amaya Sanchez-Diaz, Ariadna Escobar, Morrow and Soto.
“I looked forward to it every day after school,” Coker said.
On the court for the Junior division championship Bulls team was Victoria Caceres, Kamila Deleon, Alondra Cotto-Carballo, Laila Bouchetta, Ainete Rivera, Valentina Rodriguez, Kailani Steadwell, Delanie Alvarez, Valeria Castro, Ava Stone and Katrina Thomas.
“Fun isn’t even the right words to explain the joy I had playing with these girls,” said Greene’s daughter Brylie. “I learned how to improve the skills nobody sees, I learned how to play as a family and improve my mentality. My most memorable moment is seeing the joy on all of my teammates faces when we score points after a big rally.”