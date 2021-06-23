Due to recent rains, the Polk County burn ban was repealed Tuesday, June 22.
The Polk County fire chief declared a burn ban May 27 due to dangerous fire conditions throughout the county.
Currently, less than 50 percent of Polk County is averaging over 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI). The KBDI index is used as an indicator to determine the likelihood and severity of brush fires. The scale begins at zero, which is no danger and rises to 800, which is extreme danger. As a rule of thumb, fire officials become concerned any time the scale goes above 500 for 50 percent of the county.
The burn ban can be reinstated if conditions get dry once again.
The repeal means residents in all unincorporated Polk and municipalities who chose to participate in the burn ban are now allowed to burn yard debris, campfires, bonfires and construction debris.