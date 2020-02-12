Spring Carillon Concert Series

When: 3 p.m. Friday, Feb.14

Where: Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

World Famous carillonneur Roy Kroezen (Centralia, Illinois) will perform. Cost included in price of general admission.

Grills Gone Wild

When: 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Market Street, Davenport

For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext. 138.

Bay Street Classic Car Show

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Bay Street, Davenport

For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext 138.

New Horizon Church - Annual Rummage Book and Bake Sale  

When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: 400 Orchid Drive, Haines City

For more info, call 863-422-1290.

Showdown at Silver Spurs Arena

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Where: Silver Spurs Arena

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee

A truck, jeep, car, SXS and ATV show. This event will have an assortment of trophy classes to win. Raffles/50-50. Vendors wanted.

Good Shepherd Hospice Bereavement & Support Group Programs

When: 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Where: Savannah Court

301 Peninsular Drive, Haines City

An open-ended support group for adults grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info, or to register, call 863-968-1739 or 1-800-464-3994 or visit the calendar at www.chaptershealth.org.

Small Business Financial Wellness Workshop

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Learn how to budget for success and financial wellness tips and tricks. Presented by Karen Tiner, CRPR Financial Advisor. For info, call Haines City CRA at 863.421.5572.

Ribs on the Ridge

When: 5 – 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Lake Eva Community Park

555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Attendees of Ribs on the Ridge can expect to over-indulge in tasting endless varieties of BBQ, live entertainment, food vendors, beer and wine, and much more! Admission is free. For more info, call 863-421-3700.

Titanic — Special Presentation

When: 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

After teaching for 40 years, a Solivita resident has turned his lifelong interest in the Titanic into an opportunity to share his knowledge as a cruise ship lecturer. He now speaks to groups on cruise ships all over the world.  

Chili on the Ridge

When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Presented by Haines City Rotary. Will include a live band. $10 per person for unlimited chili sampling, food vendors and beer, as well as a car show. For more info, contact Steve Tiner at (863)206-9826.

Kindred Stitchers

When: 1 – 4 p.m., Mondays

Where: Cagan Crossings Community Library

16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont

Bring your machine and your projects. Enjoy fun and complimentary sewing help from Susan Bennett.

T.O.P.S (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

When: 8–10 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Needlework and Sewing Classes

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library Community Room

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Free sewing lessons. Please bring your own equipment and current project. Work with friends and explore new ideas.

Bubbles and Bounces Storytime

When: 10:30–11:15 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Haines City Public Library

111 N. 6th Street, Haines City

Storytime for newborn babies to 2-years-old. Themed books, finger plays, songs, puppet shows, toys for playtime and bubbles. Free.