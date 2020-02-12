Spring Carillon Concert Series
When: 3 p.m. Friday, Feb.14
Where: Bok Tower Gardens
1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
World Famous carillonneur Roy Kroezen (Centralia, Illinois) will perform. Cost included in price of general admission.
Grills Gone Wild
When: 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Market Street, Davenport
For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext. 138.
Bay Street Classic Car Show
When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Bay Street, Davenport
For more info, visit mydavenport.org or call 863-419-3300, ext 138.
New Horizon Church - Annual Rummage Book and Bake Sale
When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: 400 Orchid Drive, Haines City
For more info, call 863-422-1290.
Showdown at Silver Spurs Arena
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
Where: Silver Spurs Arena
1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee
A truck, jeep, car, SXS and ATV show. This event will have an assortment of trophy classes to win. Raffles/50-50. Vendors wanted.
Good Shepherd Hospice Bereavement & Support Group Programs
When: 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19
Where: Savannah Court
301 Peninsular Drive, Haines City
An open-ended support group for adults grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info, or to register, call 863-968-1739 or 1-800-464-3994 or visit the calendar at www.chaptershealth.org.
Small Business Financial Wellness Workshop
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20
Where: Haines City Public Library
111 N. 6th Street, Haines City
Learn how to budget for success and financial wellness tips and tricks. Presented by Karen Tiner, CRPR Financial Advisor. For info, call Haines City CRA at 863.421.5572.
Ribs on the Ridge
When: 5 – 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Lake Eva Community Park
555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Attendees of Ribs on the Ridge can expect to over-indulge in tasting endless varieties of BBQ, live entertainment, food vendors, beer and wine, and much more! Admission is free. For more info, call 863-421-3700.
Titanic — Special Presentation
When: 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Where: Haines City Public Library
111 N. 6th Street, Haines City
After teaching for 40 years, a Solivita resident has turned his lifelong interest in the Titanic into an opportunity to share his knowledge as a cruise ship lecturer. He now speaks to groups on cruise ships all over the world.
Chili on the Ridge
When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Presented by Haines City Rotary. Will include a live band. $10 per person for unlimited chili sampling, food vendors and beer, as well as a car show. For more info, contact Steve Tiner at (863)206-9826.
Kindred Stitchers
When: 1 – 4 p.m., Mondays
Where: Cagan Crossings Community Library
16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
Bring your machine and your projects. Enjoy fun and complimentary sewing help from Susan Bennett.
T.O.P.S (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
When: 8–10 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Haines City Public Library
111 N. 6th Street, Haines City
Needlework and Sewing Classes
When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Haines City Public Library Community Room
111 N. 6th Street, Haines City
Free sewing lessons. Please bring your own equipment and current project. Work with friends and explore new ideas.
Bubbles and Bounces Storytime
When: 10:30–11:15 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Haines City Public Library
111 N. 6th Street, Haines City
Storytime for newborn babies to 2-years-old. Themed books, finger plays, songs, puppet shows, toys for playtime and bubbles. Free.