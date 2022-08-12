Cano Health broke ground recently on a new medical complex in Poinciana.
“By breaking ground on what will be over 12,000 square feet of comprehensive healthcare services, we are ushering in a new era of wellness for Poinciana and Central Florida, providing accessible, preventative, value-based primary care at lower costs while fittingly bringing a warm family atmosphere to this tight-knit community of families,” said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health CEO.
The 12,200 square foot facility is expected to open in 2023 and will feature services including primary care, dentistry, physiotherapy, ultrasound services, x-ray services and more.
“We look forward to introducing Poinciana to Cano Health, improving quality of life and serving as a preferred reliable source of care and comfort,” Hernandez said.
Cano Health, Poinciana will be located at 4651 Old Pleasant Hill Road.
The company described itself in a recent press release as “a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members.”
Cano Health currently operates more than 140 facilities, including more than 100 medical centers in Florida.
This isn’t Cano Health’s first venture in to Four Corners or Polk County.
There are two open Cano Health facilities nearby - one on Mohawk Road in Clermont and another on John Young Parkway in Kissimmee.
In addition to the new facility in Poinciana, work is underway for two more facilities in the area - one on Vineland Road in Kissimmee and another on Bartow Road in Lakeland.
“At Cano Health, we take pride in being community focused and reaching patients where they need us,” said Hernandez.
Other facilities include locations in Illinois, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Puerto Rico.
Cano Health is headquartered in Miami and went public on the New York Stock Exchange last summer.