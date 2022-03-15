Life was celebrated by many on March 11 during the annual Relay for Life of Polk County event in downtown Winter Haven.
The honorary chair and keynote speaker was Polk County Public Schools 2021 Principal of the Year Amy Heiser-Myers.
The Horizons Elementary principal said she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer around two years ago, not long after she noticed a lump through self-care.
“Praise the Lord for healing my body and giving me this opportunity to share my message,” Heiser-Myers said.
After eight doses of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments, Heiser-Myers said she was declared cancer free and her last surgery was in September.
“They chose the wrong chick,” Heiser-Myers said, referring to her resolve to stay alive.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States
“You are not alone,” event co-lead Chris Hazelwood said. “Today we are here to celebrate all those who have battled cancer and survived.”
Mulberry High School teacher and Lakeland resident Karen Kilday shared a part of her story.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” Kilday said.
Cancer free for eight years, said she still has herself tested annually with a big smile on her face while being interviewed.
At least a few hundred area residents participated in the event, which raised money for the American Cancer Society.