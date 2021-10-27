The Tom Fellows Community Center opened to great fanfare at its grand opening on Oct. 15.
The center is named after long time resident, business owner, and civil servant, Tom Fellows, 77. During his remarks at the ceremony he said, “Thanks to everyone who came out to help me celebrate one of the greatest days of my life.”
Fellows thanked everyone involved with the project that began nearly a year ago. The $7 million project is a 42,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building that seats 400 in the banquet hall. It includes two gymnasiums, an exercise room, a computer room, an arts and crafts room, a bridal room and a wedding garden.
Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson introduced Fellows to the crowd.
“Tom has been truly a good friend to me, to the city and to all the persons of our state. I couldn’t think of a better person to name this building after than Mr. Tom Fellows,” he said.
Fellows moved to the area upon graduating from high school in New York. His first job was with local citrus owner, Louis McKnight, where he drove a truck for nine years. In 1973, he bought his first truck and when he sold his business – Fellows Trucking – three years ago, he owned 35 trucks.
“The moment I got to Florida, I knew I wasn’t going back,” he remembered. “This was home for me.”
Inside the building, ceremony guests were greeted by an array of vendors who usually are hired for events like weddings and other large events and ceremonies. On hand were florists, deejays, event coordinators and caterers.
Fellows thanked everyone involved in the project including God, the mayor, city commissioners, the community and his family.
“Special thanks to our city manager, Kelly Callahan, who, without his vision and his leadership, I’m not sure we could have done this,” Fellows said. “I want to thank my wife, Sue, and my kids are here. They have always supported me in giving back to the community that we have called home for over 50 years.”
Fellows said that center is for everyone.
“Never in my wildest imagination did I think Davenport would have something like this,” he said. “There really is something for everyone – from children right on up to senior citizens.”
Fellows said that long time friend and Davenport resident and civil servant, the late Pete Rust, told him to get involved in the community.
“Pete said that it was the right thing to do so I’ve always tried to do whatever I could.”
For more information about the Center, visit mydavenport.org.