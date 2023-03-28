The monthly Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce member meeting for March was a Business Watch Breakfast held at Balmoral Bar & Grill on Thursday (March 23).
“What a perfect morning for a chamber breakfast poolside at Balmoral Resort,” said Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lana Stripling.
The breakfast was sponsored by Miracle Toyota and featured guest speaker Stephanie Schultz from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
“The weather was beautiful and Stephanie Schultz from PCSO shared some valuable information to our business members,” Stripling said.
Schultz told chamber members in attendance about the PCSO Business Watch program.
“We do a program called Business Watch and we put that decal on your door,” Schultz said.
The decals allow officers responding to businesses to access contact information more efficiently.
“The goal of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is to educate business owners, managers and employees about preventing crime in the workplace,” says the PCSO on its website. “Business Watch is a unique program designed for businesses to establish a formal network of communication between businesses in a specific area or industry, their employees and the Sheriff’s Office regarding crime-related problems…Simply stated, Business Watch asks everyone in business to be the eyes and ears of their local law enforcement agency.”
The decals aren’t the only option for helping to keep your business safe.
“We also do business location security assessments,” Schultz said. “We give you back recommendations on things you can do to make your business safer.”
And unlike similar assessments from private security companies, PCSO assessments won’t affect your bottom line.
“Everything we do through the Sheriff’s Office is absolutely free,” said Schultz.
Schultz also mentioned that an ongoing issue for PCSO officers is vehicle content theft.
“Our message is please don’t leave firearms in your vehicles, especially in unlocked vehicles,” Schultz said. “Please don’t leave anything valuable in your vehicles.”
Schultz assured members, however, that the PCSO are committed to keeping everyone safe.
“We are at a 51-year low crime rate here in Polk County,” said Schultz.
The next Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce member meeting will be a luncheon at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport on April 20 and is set to feature guest speaker Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.