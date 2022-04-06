Following a nearly two-year process, including a pandemic pause, the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce has completed a rebranding initiative led by an all-volunteer task force under the leadership of 2020-21 Board Chair Adrianna Sekula.
The rebrand includes a name change to "The Osceola Chamber," a new logo, color scheme, and DNA statement. The rebranding also includes new logos for the chamber's eight area councils and 501(c)3 arm The Chamber Foundation.
Following an RFP, committee review, and interview process, the chamber's rebranding committee hired North Star Place Branding & Marketing to conduct member and community surveys, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews, as well as a site visit and familiarization tour, as part of a research process that would ultimately lead to a new DNA statement and the basis for creative rebranding.
With the DNA statement in mind, and continued reference to community and membership surveys, focus groups, and conversations, the rebranding task force worked closely with North Star to select the name “The Osceola Chamber" and a new logo, color scheme, and strapline to complete the look.
Said Chamber President/CEO John Newstreet, "The simplified name is more memorable and more encompassing of the areas served by The Osceola Chamber, and the addition of “The” creates a strong sense of ownership and importance for the Chamber community-wide. Going forward, The Osceola Chamber will do business under this new name as a d/b/a."
The monogram logo creates a sense of things coming together around a central focus and generates the idea that a chamber membership brings together the most meaningful resources for each member. The monogram mark in particular offers a feeling of movement and forward momentum, which are important considerations for any future-facing organization.
The strapline “Business Works Better Together” is a straightforward sentiment that clearly states that The Osceola Chamber and its membership group help improve business results and relationships. It boasts a strong sense of community and belonging and indicates the positive impacts of the organization on both business and community. This fits nicely with the The Osceola Chamber’s continued mission to be “Champions for Business and the Osceola Community.”
The Osceola Chamber's new dynamic palette of shades reflect forward motion and strong community presence. The primary palette is developed around blue tones that portray strength, stability, and confidence, and rounded out with secondary tones that include some stimulating colors (orange and greens) for an active and forward-looking feeling.
Tertiary shades are included to distinguish the Chamber's eight area councils. Each area council has also been granted a brand-new logo. A few area councils have undergone a slight name change at the discretion of their boards of directors. Most notably, the Osceola Resort Area Council (ORAC) will now be known as The Hospitality & Tourism Council.
Former Chair Sekula said, “The Osceola Chamber Rebranding Taskforce and Creative Committee are proud to showcase the outcome of the chamber’s rebranding initiative. Together, with the community, we believe we created a look that showcases a feeling of forward momentum and bold movement that portrays strength, stability, and confidence.”
The Osceola Chamber will continue over the coming weeks to roll out aspects of this new brand. Look for a website refresh under www.theosceolachamber.com and community participation as The Osceola Chamber, with more enhancements to look forward to in the future.