FOUR CORNERS — So far, donations raised by individual bike riders for the upcoming MS Bike Ride: Citrus Tour have been impressive, with the top two riders totaling over $15,000 each.
There are about 350 more riders listed on the website with each one reporting hard-earned amounts from the thousands to the hundreds. And, the riders will continue to look for supporters until the day of the event.
Raising those funds is an example of the importance placed on the upcoming ride and the hopes they have of helping find a cure for the debilitating disease of multiple sclerosis — an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system, which can disrupt the flow of information between the brain and body.
The MS Bike Ride: Citrus Tour event, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, will be held March 7-8, with a course that begins and ends at ChampionsGate.
The organizers of the ride expect about 700 riders, with a goal to raise $600,000.
This ride is just one of the more than 70 across the country with about 80,000 participants, in total.
According to Eden Quayle, Development Specialist for the Ride and also a staff member for the National MS Organization, many of the riders have MS themselves — making participation uniquely challenging.
“Physically, for someone with MS, it takes a lot more physically to participate in something like this,” he said. “The disease affects the balance, so riding a bike is a challenge.”
Quayle says he did not have any friends or family with MS when he started the job but now, two-and-a-half years later, he said he has friends with MS.
“Being in the MS community is like being a part of a family,” Quayle said.
He encourages residents not only to be careful when driving near riders during the two-day event, but to stop along the route to encourage them.
“It would be great if locals would come out to support the riders and cheer them on,” he said.
Everyone — from novice to experienced riders — is invited to take part in the ride that begins at 7:30 a.m. March 7 at the Omni Orlando Resort, located at 1500 Masters Boulevard.
Riders have the option of riding 23, 75 or 100 mile routes ending on Sunday.
Currently, there is no cure for the disease that affects more than one million Americans. Symptoms can vary from numbness and tingling, to mobility challenges, to blindness and paralysis. Most affected are diagnosed between age 20 and 50 and MS is diagnosed in women three times more often than men.
For more information about the ride, visit fundraising suppport@nmss.org.
For more info about the disease, visit nationalmlssociety.org.