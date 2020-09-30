CHAMPIONSGATE – In 2019, when Melissa Chivers started a girls golf group, her goal was to eventually have 30 students.
One year later, the program boasts 117 girls participating and is the second-largest out of more than 500 similar programs in the country.
Run in partnership with the LPGAF (Ladies Professional Golf Association Foundation) and the USGA (United States Golf Association), Chivers created the Girls Golf ChampionsGate at Leadbetter Golf Academy. It was designed to bring the game to local girls ages 6 to 17, along with valuable life lessons.
"I want them to carry over the morals and values they learn on the course into every day," Chivers said. "Things like honesty, confidence and integrity. We focus on more than just golf."
According to the girlsgolf.org website, "The "Five E's" support its mission and allow Girls Golf programs to focus on teaching vital life skills that are specific to development for girls like developing confidence, finding their voice, identifying their talents and inspiring them to live active and healthy lifestyles."
The Five E's are: Empower, Enrich, Engage, Exercise, and Energize.
Chivers is the instructor of the monthly class, but it's her husband – who was on the PGA tour when they met – and youngest daughter, Addy, who are the family's golfers, Chivers said.
She said she started the academy to help her daughter, since there wasn't a girls golf program in the area.
"I noticed that none of Addy's friends played golf. It seemed to be more of a boy thing," Chivers said. "I chose this one because it is affiliated with the LPGA, and I know of their excellent reputation."
In 1989, Arizonian Sandy LaBauve, an LPGA teaching professional and mother of two daughters, founded the LPGA USGA Girls Golf. Now, the brainchild of LaBauve is the only national junior golf program that specializes in providing girl-friendly environments for juniors to learn the game of golf.
Once a month on a Saturday morning, the girls – who must sign up ahead of time – meet at Leadbetter Golf Academy. They are split into four groups of 10, which rotate through stations like putting, full swing, chipping and fitness. They spend about 30 minutes at each station.
"Every month, I have a different theme for the clinic. For example, one month it was 'Wild For Golf,'" Chivers said. "It focused on ways to help the planet. Many of the girls dress up for the theme. It's a lot of fun for them."
Female high-school students help out during the clinics, who, in turn, receive community service hours. The girls also go on field trips to watch the LPGA in local tournaments.
Chivers wants to enroll so many students in the Academy that she will need to hold a second clinic every month.
"I have seen what golf has done for my daughter, and I don't want other girls to miss out on it," she said. "In the game of golf, you get to start over at every hole, and that's how life is too. Every day is a new beginning."
For more information, email Chivers at Melissa.Chivers@leadbetter.com.