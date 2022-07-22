Bobby Cooper can usually be found with four things - a veteran hat, a military flag, a camouflage boot and a huge smile.
Cooper, 57, is a volunteer for Operation Gratitude, a tax-exempt public charity based in California.
“At Operation Gratitude, our mission is to honor the service of our military and first responders by creating opportunities to express gratitude,” said Annie McDougle-Stamey, manager of media relations at Operation Gratitude. “We believe in the spirit of volunteerism and appreciating the generosity of our supporters and partners.”
Cooper, an Army veteran who served for 28 years, first learned of Operation Gratitude six years ago when he saw one of their displays at a veteran’s parade that he was participating in in North Carolina.
He inquired at the display that day to learn more, and before long, he was volunteering for the organization as well.
“I’ve been doing it for six years,” Cooper said. “I started with the American Legion in North Carolina. I’m retired. It works out. I spend time with my grandkids. I volunteer with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.”
Cooper beams when he talks about his family, which includes his wife, Rhonda, six children and 16 grandchildren.
Lately, Cooper has spent most of his weekends volunteering around the Four Corners area, greeting passersby, and raising funds for Operation Gratitude.
According to Cooper, he is assigned to big events by Operation Gratitude and then schedules smaller events on his own.
One of those locations included multiple days in front of Publix at St. Charles Plaza in Davenport, including over the Independence Day weekend.
Cooper was armed with a camouflage boot for donations, a table of military-themed hats, flags and various items for sale, children’s books from the Marine’s Toys for Tots program that he was handing out, sample Operation Gratitude Care Package boxes and pictures of recent Care Package deliveries.
“An Operation Gratitude signature Care Package is a tangible connection to home,” said McDougle-Stamey. “Every year, thousands of service members are deployed around the world, separated from family, friends and the comforts of home. And sadly, many of them rarely get mail…and some of them never do. But we know how important getting mail during Mail Call is to the morale and wellbeing of our troops, especially during a difficult deployment or tough training. At assembly events across the nation, our volunteers create thousands of care packages that are shipped directly to active-duty service members, first responders, recruit graduates, and veterans at defining moments of their lives. We want them to feel seen and supported.”
Cooper has recently delivered Care Packages to first responders in Osceola and Polk counties.
He said he understood the difficult deployments and the need for a connection to home. His military career included stints in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Panama.
Now he finds that connection through his volunteer efforts.
“You get that feeling, when you see another veteran, it’s like being back in the military,” Cooper said. “I can feel the embrace.”
Cooper’s large smile grows even wider when he talks about service his country.
“Being a veteran means that you put yourself in harms way,” said Cooper. “You did your time in the military. Being a veteran is something to be proud of.”
For more information regarding Operation Gratitude, visit www.operationgratitude.com.