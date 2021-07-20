The Miss Sunshine Foundation Charity Pageant is all about helping the Sunshine Foundation Organization (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization).
It is a charity-driven organization helping to answer the dreams of chronically ill, physically challenged and abused children. The Sunshine Foundation has granted over 37,000 dreams, and with help they can work to make a huge impact in children’s life and their family.
The inspiration for the Sunshine Foundation has its roots in Philadelphia when local police officer Bill Sample was assigned to a local children’s hospital in the 1960’s. He encountered critically ill, and often terminally ill, children and saw first-hand how these children’s families were burdened not only by mounting medical bills, but also by the frustration of not being able to provide their children’s special dream. In 1976, Sample took out a personal loan and, with the help of others, started Sunshine Foundation and began making dreams come true for these truly deserving children.
“Not all children are able to run and play and enjoy life. Many are innocent victims of birth defects, accidents and deadly diseases. Shouldn’t each child know that somebody cares enough to see his or her dream come true?” -Bill Sample
The Foundation operates Sunshine Foundation’s Dream Village (Dream Village Road, 5400 County Road 547 N., Davenport, email florida@sunshinefoundation.org.) Most of the children the Sunshine Foundation serves wish to visit Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions.
When asked the simple question, “If you could have one dream, what would it be?” Since this has been the No. 1 dream request every year, Dream Village was built in 1989 and officially opened in January 1990. The Sunshine Foundation fly the child and their entire immediate family to Orlando for an all-expenses paid Once-In-A-Lifetime vacation away from their routine of hospitals, therapies, and medical treatments. The Foundation supply airfare, theme park tickets, rental vehicle, lodging and expense money for food and souvenirs.
This year’s Miss Sunshine Pageant will be at a new location on Friday to Sunday, Sept. 17, 18 and 19 at Springhill Suites & Towneplace Suites, Orlando Theme Parks, Lake Buena Vista, 8040 Palm Parkway, Orlando.
According to Wanda Curtis, CNP Dream Village director, “This is the 10th anniversary of the Miss Sunshine Pageant. We expect anywhere from 50 to 60 girls competing.”
The winners chosen for this pageant will be the backbone of the organization and encourage people to get out in their communities and volunteer. The hope is that they will be able to inspire many people in their generation to talk about the importance of volunteering and also talk about the Sunshine Foundation.
Contestants will be sitting with each judge for 2 minutes (Princess and Sweetheart, ages 4 to 9), everyone else (ages 10 and up) will be 4 minutes, “round robin style,” in the interview room, in a one-on-one friendly, job interview format. No political, religion or current event questions are asked. Contestants should wear an interview dress or suit that reflects their own unique personality. Questions will be based on their personal introduction.
This year contestants will have the option to enter one of these categories: Best interview, Best Gown, Best Casual WearandOverall Photogenic.
Contestants will compete in a runway fashion show, modeling a red-carpet outfit of their choice. This can be a short cocktail dress or a long dress – or anything in between! Anything goes!
Register by calling 407-922-3219 or email infomisssunshinefoundation@gmail.com.