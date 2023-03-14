Daniel Jenkins Academy teacher Tom McCullough has taught more than 2,000 middle school students. He’s also spent countless Saturdays at tournaments and every Wednesday for six months a year for 14 years encouraging youngsters to play chess.
He’s been teaching and watching students learn chess because he enjoys it.
“They are a great group of kids,” he said. “Originally, I thought about (teaching) high school, but I fell in love with this age group. There’s always new challenges every day and they are so full of energy. It keeps you young teaching them.”
Polk Scholastic Chess recently awarded McCollough the Board Members Lifetime Achievement Award for his “outstanding contributions, support services and commitment to Polk Scholastic Chess.”
Perhaps the award is a little premature. McCollough has no intention of stepping away from his beloved position, especially after the pandemic shut down the chess club for two years.
McCullough played the game with his neighborhood friends while growing up in Ohio.
“I got into this the first year I came down here and started playing games and hanging out,” he said. His smile is wide and friendly. “The second year I was the chess coach for the team.”
He’s taught history for seven years, reading and now he teaches gifted students in sixth through eighth grade. He also teaches STEM with the goal of developing a robotics team.
The students and teaching fills his heart.
“The kids really enjoy it,” he said. “I really encourage the kids to stay in the (chess) game. They offer scholarships for high school kids who have played a long time. It’s just such an exciting game. Every game is different, and it helps develop your way of thinking and strategy.”
It’s a warm, fuzzy experience for McCullough when former students come back from high school to say “Hello.”
Physical education teacher Paula McCardle has known McCullough since he joined Jenkins.
“He’s an awesome guy and I respect him to no end,” she said. “He always treats the kids with respect. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him lose his temper or anything like that. He’s in his niche with the gifted kids.”
The award was unexpected to McCullough.
“I feel like they selected someone who’s been dedicated to the organization for a long period of time,” he humbly said. “This is a great place for kids to grow and challenge themselves and to develop new skills. They are very skillful at learning and becoming winners. I like to see them get happy about their wins and moving to the next level. I’m going to try to continue as long as I can.”