The Haines City Rotary Club’s “Chili On The Ridge” chili cookoff is scheduled March 6 at Lake Eva Events Center between noon and 3 p.m.
Club members donate all proceeds to scholarships for students at Haines City High School and Ridge Community High School.
Currently, there are a dozen slots left for those who want to compete for the title of “Best Chili on the Ridge.”
There will be a live band, a car show, food vendors and a beer tent, so attendees are encouraged to bring cash.
It costs $10 for unlimited chili and teams can sign up for $25. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Teams are asked to bring four gallons of chili each for public tasting and judging.
Chili teams will be provided serving cups, spoons a table and two chairs.
The first place prize is $500 with second getting $250 and third getting $100. The “People's Choice” award winner will get a trophy.
For more information you can contact Steve Tiner at (863) 206-9826.