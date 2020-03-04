OSCEOLA COUNTY – Osceola County District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry awarded $6,000 in Community Betterment Grant dollars to a variety of community partners during a live announcement on Feb. 17
Grant recipients include Access Community Awareness Center, Fighting For Our Heroes Foundation, and Overflowing Fountain Outreach Ministries Corp.
Grants ranged from $1,000 to $3,000, totaling $6,000.
The largest grant was awarded to the Fighting For Our Heroes Foundation to assist local veterans and their families with the numerous, often complex challenges faced after their military service has ended.
“I’m very excited to support all of these worthy organizations that work hard to help out vulnerable residents in Osceola County,” said Choudhry. “I’m particularly excited that some of these dollars will directly support our veterans and their families that are struggling in the transition after military service, helping them to find stable housing over the next year and providing them with basic household items when they move into permanent homes.”
Community Betterment Grants allow local groups to seek funds from Osceola County Commissioners for a variety programs or events. The funding is administered through Osceola County Human Services Department for all five County Commissioners. $50,000 is set aside annually in each commission district; if the funds are not fully expended, the funds carry over.