Christopher John Hardie | Obituary Jun 28, 2022

Christopher John Hardie, 64, of Winter Haven, passed away June 21, 2022. He is survived by wife, 3 grandchildren and beloved lacrosse team. Gilley's Family Cremation, 863-875-9079.