On Oct. 14, officials and staff for Citrus Connection bid farewell to Citrus Connection Board Chairman John Hall with a special ceremony prior to his final board meeting.
An outgoing Polk County Commissioner, Hall served on the board for eight years and Citrus Connection staff say his service has been a critical component in the merger of Polk County Transit Services, Winter Haven Area Transit and Citrus Connection.
“His guidance through the years has been the key to Citrus Connection's route expansion to promote county-wide transit,” read a statement from the organization posted to its Facebook page. “Join us in thanking Commissioner Hall for all he has done for the Citrus Connection transit riders and staff.”