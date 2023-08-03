A common saying is “If you find a job you love, you are not really working.”
If that’s true, Davenport City Clerk Rachel Castillo hasn’t worked for 36 years.
On July 24, she started her 36th year behind a desk. The world looked different than when Castillo started in 1987 at age 20.
“I started at the Holly Hill barracks,” she said. “I used to park my truck in the front with the windows down and the keys in the ignition. (Inside the office) there was a push button phone.”
Today Castillo has two monitors, a headset attached to her phone, an entire bookcase full of fat notebooks holding all kinds of records, and a server to hold the rest of them.
Castillo, who was born in Texas, is the perfect person for her job, which consists of “being responsible for the custody of the seal of the City and of all records pertaining to the affairs of the municipality.”
It entails quite a bit, such as attending and recording city commission meetings, serving as a notary, serving as the chief election official for the city, corresponding with the citizens regarding city records and ordinances, transcribing meeting minutes, preparing agendas and serving on boards and committees among other duties.
Castillo loves records and their history. She also enjoys searching her own family history, which dates back to 1500 through her grandfather.
“It’s fulfilling for me,” she said of her love of records and history. “Especially when I go in the safe. I could spend months there, but I have other stuff to do.”
Those facts were not lost on the Davenport Historical Society. Castillo takes their minutes. She was asked to do more. “I do our website. I don’t need another one,” she said laughingly.
She nearly drools over the thought of digging around in the city’s large safe, where fragile records are kept from way back.
Her memory is sharp, quickly reciting names and dates when anyone asks. She’s full of stories as well.
“There’s always something that comes up and everyone asks Rachel,” said City Manager Kelly Callihan. “She’s been here forever. She definitely knows where all the bodies are buried.”
Back in the day, residents had to visit the office to pay their water bills, so Castillo knew everyone.
“You talk to them,” she said. “They always seemed to attach themselves to me.”
Her first “computer” was the only one in the city. It was a Radio Shack TR580 that combined with “huge floppy disks” to write on.
That elicited another memory.
“Marguerite Williams (who was Davenport’s first city clerk and served 63 years) had a typewriter that would slide across the desk when you would return the register,” Castillo said with a chuckle. “If you made a mistake, you either had to erase it or start all over. I typed the whole employee policy handbook on it. It was like ancient.”
She felt uptown when she was given a word processor that would erase itself.
“It was so much easier,” Castillo said.
Two of her most colorful stories came from customers who had their water turned off resulting from unpaid bills.
“One lady came in here and waved a switchblade at me,” Castillo said. “She calmed down. She knew she needed to pay it.”
Another customer showed up in a towel and a shower cap to get her water turned back on.
“That’s when the guys turned the water on by hand,” Castillo explained.
Castillo’s big moment was when she saved the entire town.
Castillo needed to do a title search for the city hall property, but she couldn’t find it.
In 1921 and Nafziger family sold the land to the city for $300. Castillo knew it, but she couldn’t find the deed. It was not recorded.
While searching for the deed, she got lost in reading about the depression and how it affected the town. Castillo learned the city asked for more rations like flour and sugar. One man needed morphine for his mother who had cancer. She located a list of men who were working for the WPA.
“It was fascinating,” Castillo said.
Looking for the title took a while and brought about a slight bit of panic.
“I was trying to find anything,” she said raising her voice desperately.
It was found in the safe.
“I had to read the handwritten minutes,” she said. “They were written in like calligraphy. Luckily it had the original signature. It was filed the same day.”
She loves research and how it’s part of her job.
“It’s not work,” she admitted. “I enjoy it and I’ve never thought to leave. I like working with the customers. I enjoy the employees.”
Castillo has served nine city managers and eight mayors. Her favorite is Robbie Robinson, who was also the chief of police and interim city manager.
“He’s real friendly and honest,” Castillo said. “He seemed like a father figure.”
Castillo, the human history book of Davenport, sort of hopes to keep working until age 65.
“It makes me cry,” she said. “It’s been part of my life for so long.”