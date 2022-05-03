The Haines City City Commission called a special commission meeting on Monday, May 2, at 2 p.m., which ended with putting City Manager Edward Dean on administrative leave.
Mayor Morris West commented during Monday’s meeting that the majority of the complaints received regarding Dean have been validated. He also remarked that Dean recently told him that he wasn’t a public speaker and couldn’t speak in front of the public.
More troubling, perhaps, was Mayor West’s disclosure that Dean keeps making inappropriate comments regarding city staff to his subordinates.
“It becomes a cancer that’s a cancer from the inside,” Mayor West said. “It started from the head, and the head can’t do that…You don’t say, ‘I sent you to Tallahassee because you are a white Republican.’ You can’t say that.”
While Mayor West did not further elaborate on his comment, the city recently sent Mayor West, Commissioner Jayne Hall, and Assistant City Manager Joanna Abernathy on multiple trips to Tallahassee to ask for needed funding. Both Hall and Abernathy are white.
The commission voted 3-2 to place Dean on a 10-day paid administrative leave, with Commissioners Anne Huffman and Hall dissenting.
“I say no,” said Huffman of the leave during her comments prior to the vote. “We have spent enough money. We have spent enough time. I reject this. I say no.”
Vice Mayor Horace West voted for the leave, but with reservations in doing so.
“If you place him on leave as a result of this lawsuit, I wonder if that could be perceived as retaliation,” Horace West said.
Commissioner Roy Tyler also voted in favor of the paid leave.
“I would support, at minimum, 10 days because that would give our counsel and him time,” said Tyler.
Tyler made the motion for the 10-day leave, with Vice Mayor Horace West in support.
“As much as it pains me, I’ll second it,” said Vice Mayor Horace West.
The 10-day leave with pay, beginning May 2, was from the recommendation of City Attorney Fred Reilly.
“To me, it is infinitely reasonable and fundamentally fair,” Reilly said, adding that he felt that the safest thing to do from the city’s standpoint was to give the process some time.
Dean was given the opportunity to speak before the vote but declined.
“Thank you, Mr. Mayor, for the opportunity, but I have no comment,” Dean said.
There were plenty of comments from the crowd and dais, however.
“No matter what situation comes up, there’s a possible resolution,” said resident Albertine Richard. “Haines City has had a lot of negative publicity and that hurts my heart. I’d really like to see you all come together with open communication and work something out.”
Some thought that prolonging the process was the wrong choice.
“It’s frustrating from a business owner standpoint,” said Alex Abraham. “We’re here for a second time. It cannot go any longer. Time is of the essence…in terms of how Haines City is seen by other municipalities.”
Abraham said that there seemed to be a pattern and that every day that passes is another day lost.
“It gets very difficult to continue investing,” said Abraham.
Hall responded to Abraham’s comment that it was the second time that the commission has had to deal with the matter of Dean’s employment.
“This is the fourth time that this has come before us,” Hall said. “We need to move on.”
Reilly had also recommended that the City Commission appoint a member among them to serve on the negotiation/mediation team with himself and City Labor Attorney Linda Edwards.
Huffman made a motion that she be appointed as the member, with Hall seconding, but the motion failed 3-2, with Tyler, Vice Mayor Horace West and Mayor Morris West voting against her appointment.
Hall then made a motion that she be appointed as the member, with Huffman seconding, but that motion failed 3-2 as well with the same three dissenting votes.
“It would seem to me that Jayne would be the least controversial to be there,” said city resident Sharon Garrett. “I think she would be very fair.”
Mayor Morris West then made a motion, despite Reilly’s recommendation otherwise, that no one from the commission be selected as a representative. The motion passed 5-0.
“I personally don’t think we should have a representative,” Mayor West said.
Finally, the commission needed to name an interim city manager to act on behalf of the city.
Assistant City Manager Auburn Taylor told the commission that she would do whatever was she was asked to do for the city but that her preference would be to remain in her current role during the interim.
The commission then asked Public Safety Director Jim Elensky to act in the interim city manager role.
“I will do whatever it takes to help Auburn,” Elensky said. “I will lead the city.”
Monday’s special meeting follows a call by Mayor West at the last commission meeting on April 21 for Dean’s removal, and the subsequent cancellation of a special meeting to discuss the matter by Mayor West slated for Wednesday, April 27.
Reilly received notification on April 27 that Dean had retained legal counsel.
Since that date, Reilly and Edwards have been in discussions with Dean’s attorney in regard to a prospective claim against the city by Dean, as well as efforts to reach a resolution of the prospective claim.
However, Reilly remarked that he and Edwards have been limited because they need direction from the commission.
“The only way we can get direction from the city as a whole is in a public meeting,” Reilly said.
Dean’s lawyer was not present at Monday’s special meeting.