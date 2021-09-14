Despite the opinions of local health officials, the Polk Board of County Commissioners agreed last week to send a letter to the governor touting alternative medicines to combat the severity and spread of COVID-19.
Prompted by “right to try” legislation years ago, Commissioner Neil Combee earlier asked the board to tell the governor that alternative medicines like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and even Pepcid AD may help in combating the pervasive virus and should be used to battle the virus if requested.
Combee gained support for his unusual request at both the board's earlier agenda review session and last week's formal board session, with the exception of one commissioner who says such action is outside the board's purview and goes against public health protocols.
Three commissioners agreed with only Commissioner George Lindsey voting against such a letter, but the letter won't be mailed until after the next board session when it has been redrafted. Commissioner Martha Santiago was not at the Tuesday session but had voiced her support earlier.
Combee earlier said he had taken ivermectin, a popular drug used to treat diseases in animals while waiting to get the inoculations, echoed by Commissioner Bill Braswell, who said he also had taken the medicine.
Meanwhile, the county's Health Department leader Dr. Joy Jackson told commissioners at the board session that these medications were not approved treatments for the virus that has and continues to cripple the county while deaths and hospitalizations continue to soar nationwide.
“My concern about this letter, is that I think you're sending a message to the public that it's the Wild West and anything you can get your hands on – take it,” Jackson said. “This bothers me as a physician.”
Joining Jackson in disapproving the suggested alternative medicines was Dr. Daniel Haight, community health director at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. “We need to learn more things about these before they are approved,” he said.
Dozens of county residents filled the board room and took their place at the podium in support of the letter, with most saying people had a right to try any medication to help prevent or minimize the effects of the illness that has filled hospitals and ICUs recently.
“I think people prefer false hope over death,” said Braswell. I understand your medical way of looking at it, but people want a Hail Mary.”
Lindsey asked Jackson if she believed the state's “right to try” legislation covers the use of these alternatives to combat the virus, to which she replied a solid “no.” The legislation specifically deals with alternative medicines used to combat fatal diseases.
“I also don't consider the virus a terminal disease,” she said, adding that the national mortality rate from the virus is about 2 percent.
Treatment in Polk County, said Jackson, needs to focus on the vaccine shots and the use of monoclonal antibodies, both of which are also widely available and are provided free.
The final draft of the letter is expected to be completed before the board's next meeting on Sept. 21.