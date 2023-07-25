Polk County Commissioner Martha Santiago discussed Polk’s budget, low unemployment rate, public safety and population growth in the Haines City and Davenport area at a breakfast event hosted by the Northeast Polk Chamber at Balmoral Resort Thursday, July 20.
Commissioner Santiago, a two-term Polk Board of County Commissioners member, discussed the Board of County Commissioners budget and where the money received by the county was going. Santiago reported that Polk received around $2.8 billion dollars, however after state mandates the county was left with roughly $576 million. Santiago went on to say that a large part of the remaining budget would go towards law enforcement. Santiago believes in protecting the community and the work that the county’s police departments and sheriff’s office perform. Santiago reported that the crime rate is going down, and she hopes to see it continue to decline.
Following this, unemployment rates were discussed. Polk County has a low unemployment rate of 3.30%, making it one of the lowest in the state. However, there is a large demand for workers, which Santiago noted “when you have such a low unemployment like that, that's one of the issues.”
Santiago stated Polk’s economy was doing well in spite of the demand for workers, and one particular area that is expanding is tourism. Santiago reported that a number of hotels have started popping up in Polk County, and the area is even being recognized by the city of Orlando.
Officials from Orlando and Osceola have been meeting with Santiago to discuss the economic development of each district, showing a clear recognition of the state of Northeast Polk.
Santiago believes that Northeast Polk is the most successful area of Polk as a whole, and she hopes that these partnerships highlight that success and help see further growth in the area.
Santiago also noted that Polk County is currently the fastest growing county in Florida, with about four people moving in per hour. Many of the people moving in are young, and the hope is that they will stay in the county to raise their families and bring new life in. Not only do younger people bring in more activities and entertainment, they also need a number of resources like schools and jobs. Santiago compared those facts to retirement communities, in which people don’t often do much. She stated young families moving in will lead to an even larger increase in the economic progress that Polk is already seeing.
However, there are concerns that arise with the large influx of people.
Polk has one of the highest rates of inflation due to the large increase of people. To try and combat this, Santiago reports that there are talks of lowering interest rates on houses.
Another concern is traffic. The county has decided that rather than expand roadways, they will be increasing the number of alternative routes available to drivers, to get them off major highways rather than simply increasing the amount of traffic those roads can hold.
One final concern Santiago discussed was water. Polk County is expected to reach at least a million people by the end of 2023. While this is exciting from a growth perspective, there are also issues with resources. Santiago reported there is a chance the county will not have enough for everyone once Polk surpasses a million residents. Santiago stated that the issue is being addressed quickly and the impact should be minimal.
Overall, the event covered the success of Northeast Polk and highlighted a continued hope for future development in the area.
The breakfast was sponsored by SouthState Bank and Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT.
The next Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held Aug. 17 at the Lake Eva Event Center.