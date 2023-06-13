The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Rochelle at Dock, Lake Hancock, South Central, Lake Smart - At Hibiscus Dr, Old Lake Davenport - Southwest Dock, and Tiger Lake - Center.
This is in response to water samples taken on June 1, 2023 and June 6, 2023.
The public should exercise caution in and around these lakes.
Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:
Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in
waters where there is a visible bloom.
Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with
algae or discolored or smelly water.
Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not
safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water
when algae blooms are present.
Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling
the water will not eliminate the toxins.
Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing
blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the
guts and cook fish well.
Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.
What is blue-green algae?
Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida's freshwater
environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an
accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce
floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.
Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are
sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess
nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and
fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.
Is it harmful?
Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish
and other aquatic animals.
For additional information on potential health effects of algal blooms, visit
floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.
Find current information about Florida's water quality status and public
health notifications for harmful algal blooms and beach conditions by visiting
ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. Protecting Florida Together is the state's
joint effort to provide statewide water quality information to prioritize
environmental transparency and commitment to action.
What do I do if I see an algal bloom?
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects and analyzes algal
bloom samples. To report a bloom to DEP, call the toll-free hotline at
855-305-3903 or report online.
To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute
at 1-800-636-0511.
Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to
the Florida Poison Information Center, call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a
poison specialist immediately.
Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after
consuming or having contact with blue-green algae contaminated water.
If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms,
please call the Florida Department of Health in Polk County at (863) 519-7900.