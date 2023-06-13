Haines City Vice Mayor Omar Arroyo was honored by the Florida League of Cities recently as a Home Rule Hero for his advocacy efforts with our state and national lawmakers.
Arroyo was presented with his award at last Thursday’s (June 8) Ridge League of Cities dinner at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
“Thank you to the Florida League of Cities for honoring me last night with the Home Rule Hero award for 2023,” said Arroyo following the dinner. “It is a great pleasure being able to advocate for our local voices and making local choices. I will keep doing my best to help our local government.”
Several city officials attended the dinner in support.
“Vice Mayor Arroyo hit the ground running when elected last year and wasted no time getting involved,” said Haines City Manager Jim Elensky. “Through his trips to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., he has made sure that our lawmakers at the state and national levels know which issues are important to the residents of Haines City and are aware of our city’s pressing funding needs.”