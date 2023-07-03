Do you know where the tradition of setting off fireworks for the 4th of July came from?
It came from the 1777 celebration in Philadelphia. A year after the declaration of independence was accepted by congress, a ship fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies and the Sons of Liberty set fireworks off over the Boston Common.
Independence Day in the U.S has been celebrated in a similar fashion ever since with events varying in style, which means this year would mark 226 years of firework tradition and 227 years of independence. To honor Independence Day, the city of Davenport is holding an event on July 4 at the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, which can be located at 400 East Palm Street.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and end at around 9:45 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. The band Red Hot Rooster will be playing from 5:00-8:30 p.m.
Dustin Bleiweiss who is the athletic coordinator at the Tom Fellows Center will be working at the event and says that “There will be food and non-food vendors, hot air balloons, a petting zoo, inflatables that are water-friendly and the largest fireworks display in Polk County,” Bleiweiss also mentioned that “the fireworks will be like the ones you see at NASCAR, or the Super Bowl halftime.”
Last year there were over 10,000 people in attendance. It’s expected this year will see more as there are more vendors and more entertainment.
Remember to bring a lawn chair, and do not bring your own fireworks.
For more information visit davenport.org.