Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot. High 93F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.