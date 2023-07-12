The City of Davenport announced the appointment of a new position to its ever-growing police department.
Veteran officer Don King was recently hired as a captain and will be expected to handle duties when Police Chief Steve Parker is off duty.
“This is a momentous occasion for our community as we embrace a leader with a wealth of experience and dedication to public safety,” said Parker.
The two served as Safe Schools officers while working in their respective cities before joining Davenport.
“We kind of worked hand in hand in that capacity,” said Parker.
It also offers Parker a chance to take less-worrisome vacation time.
“We will both be working administrative hours,” Parker said. “We will be able to cover each other in that area. Between our shared experiences it’s going to be much better.”
Captain King recently retired from the Auburndale Police Department where he was recognized for his 25 years of service. He began his law enforcement career in 1998 with Auburndale, after graduating from Polk State College’s Law Enforcement Academy. Captain King has held several different positions in the
department, including patrol officer, traffic unit, traffic homicide investigator, community policing, Special Enforcement Unit detective, Lieutenant, and he was a member of the Crime Reduction Team.
In 2006, King was assigned as a corporal. Ten years later, he achieved the rank of sergeant. In February of 2019, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Law Enforcement Division and later transferred to the Special Operation Division in 2022.
Along with his high-ranking position, he maintains a high level of expertise, completing numerous advanced law enforcement training and leadership certifications.
Most recently, Captain King completed the National Innovation Academy which is an eight-week executive level training course.
Over the course of his career, he has been involved in numerous major investigations leading to federal indictments in major narcotics cases. He has led and assisted in investigations of homicides, attempted homicides, home invasions and sexual battery cases. Through his tireless work he has had countless commendations.