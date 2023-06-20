Davenport’s green-thumbed volunteers earn the University of Florida Silver Recognition Award
By LISA FELLOWS-COFFEY
Editor
With some borrowed land, determination, grant money and a Master Gardener, a group of Davenport volunteers and the Butterfly Buddies received the University of Florida IFAS Extension Silver Recognition Award for their Florida-friendly Good Neighbor Wildflower Garden near the Davenport Police Station.
“I was surprised,” said Butterfly Buddy Joyce Hunter who heard the news last week. “I’m not a gardener. I don’t know what’s a weed and what is not.”
However, Lori Moffett is a gardener – a Master Gardener. Plus, places like The Natives nursery – which sold the plants wholesale, the City of Davenport – which donated the bricks, the Boy Scouts – who worked for badges, members from the United Methodist church, Master Gardeners from Acai Gardens and a coalition from the Davenport Historical Society got their hands dirty and shared hope the garden would attract creatures like birds and bees.
“I’m surprised. The Butterfly Buddies are surprised,” said Hunter. “I was just amazed. They were tickled to death. They thought it was great and the judges just went on and on. You never get tired of hearing that.”
“I was hoping we would get an award,” said Moffett. “But you never know.”
The group started in 2021. They dug up the weeds, built an arbor, laid bricks, anchored a bench, plucked weeds, built bird and bug houses and planted flowers native to Florida with assistance of Moffett and the knowledge from The Natives nursery.
The Butterfly Buddies kept the theme going by giving away Florida native seeds at a book sale in March at the Davenport Historical Society.
“Native flowers come up everywhere,” said Moffett. “This whole thing is so when people go by they will be able to see the garden and realize it looks nice and at the same time it can be a habitat for our insects, butterflies, birds, bees and other wildlife. Butterflies need a Florida native plant or herb to lay their eggs on. Caterpillars need milkweed to eat. We have tons of wildlife.”
There were challenges.
“The biggest thing was it was hard to identify the plants,” said Moffett. “We are not knowledgeable what wild flowers look like. Wildflowers look like weeds sometimes.”
“Master gardeners are geared on Florida friendly plants, where this particular garden has Florida native plants,” said Moffett. “We won the Florida Friendly award. Florida friendly grows in Florida and doesn’t require a lot of water and a lot of care.
Moffett has taken the Florida natives one step further.
“Actually I’m working with the Master Gardeners and our hope is to encourage municipalities and businesses to have Florida friendly (plants). It will save them money and time and effort to take care of them and encourage homeowners to do the same and thus reduce our foot print with water.”
“We also want to encourage homeowners within our own community to plant Florida natives and have an area that supports wildlife in their own yard,” said Moffett. “With all the new developments, our natural habitats are being destroyed. It’s nice to put back that has been taking from the lands with the natives that can be supported.”