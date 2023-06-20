Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.