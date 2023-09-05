Monstrous family fun arrives at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this fall, bigger than ever, when Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party on select Saturdays and Sundays from September 16 to October 29.
Families can experience all the thrills of the park’s signature Halloween party, featuring new ghoul-tastic shows, spirited LEGO décor and candy-coated fun – all included with general park admission and select annual passes.
There’s a host of eerily awesome entertainment in store, including a newly designed fireworks show hosted by LEGO Lord Vampyre. He is casting a spell to make this Moster Party last forever with 3D LEGO brick-busting fireworks, music and lights that will leave everyone “Spellbound!”
Families can bring their spirit to the all-new Zombie Pep Rally led by LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her cheer crew.
Additionally, the V.I.M. (Very Important Monster) Dance Party is returning with a chance for all the little skeletons to show off their ghoulish grooves.
The Jammin’ Jacks are back for another round of monstrous melodies as well and families can once again boogie to a groovy monster jam aboard The Disco Dragon coaster.
Party goers should also ready their souls for a monstrous tidal wave of candy as they enjoy Brick-or-Treat throughout the entire park in completely transformed candy zones.
Sail through Shipwreck Alley and plunder all the candy ye’ can hoist. Then skip through Happy Harvest Trail, visit Graveyard of Ghouls and wander through Wicked Sweet Way, where atmosphere performers and creatures rise to the occasion and join the party.
While snagging tons of candy, park guests can snap a photo with all the LEGO monsters, like LEGO Monster Rocker and LEGO Mummy, at themed meet-and-greets across the park. Party goers should also be on the lookout for the newest Monster Party guest – LEGO Square Foot.
This year’s party also features a monstrous menu of limited-time bites just for the season, with frightfully delectable treats and sweets across the resort.
Try the Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich topped with a hot honey barbeque sauce and pimento cheese spread on a potato bun. Taste the Witch’s Brew with lime soft serve in a witch’s cauldron and topped with all the ingredients for a perfect spell – bats, spiders, worms and Halloween sprinkles.