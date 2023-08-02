The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (District) Governing Board voted to decrease property taxes by adopting a proposed rolled-back millage rate of 0.2043 mill for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
The millage rate is 9.6% lower than the current fiscal year adopted millage rate of 0.2260 mill, which will save taxpayers $13.9 million.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the District tax would be $20.43 a year, or about $1.70 per month.
The total fiscal year 2024 proposed budget for the District is $224.8 million and includes $92.4 million for Cooperative Funding Initiatives and District grants.
Through these cooperative funding partnerships, District funds will be leveraged resulting in a total regional investment of $175.2 million for sustainable alternative water supply development, water quality improvements, and other water resource management projects. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.
The District will hold a tentative budget hearing on Sept. 12 at 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Office, located at 7601 U.S. Highway 301.
The Governing Board will vote on the final budget on Sept. 26 at 5:01 p.m., at the Tampa Office.