The Haines City Economic Development Council recently received a jolt to their marketing budget thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The Duke Energy Foundation issues grants of “up to $25,000 to fund strategic planning, marketing and research initiatives, resulting in new jobs and investment in the communities Duke Energy serves,” said Duke Energy Economic Development Senior Manager, Industry Recruitment Elizabeth Godwin during a recent presentation to the Haines City Economic Development Council Board and its guests.
Grant funding aims to be used to increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability through marketing campaigns and materials, website development, special events, conferences and trade shows, research studies, strategic plans and similar opportunities.
“We awarded a lot of grants across our territory this year,” Godwin said. “The goal is to increase the quantity and quality of industrial sites within the Duke Energy service territory.”
Given the recent growth explosion in northeast Polk County, and its alignment with Duke Energy’s coverage area, the grant to the Haines City EDC seems to check all the necessary boxes.
“Truly, Haines City is one of the best areas of economic development,” said Godwin.
Haines City’s booming surge in population, coupled with its central location with easy access to the rail spur as well as several major state highways makes it an enticing destination for businesses looking to expand or relocate.
“It’s our time,” said Haines City EDC President Cyndi Jantomaso. “It wasn’t our time ten years ago but it’s definitely our time now.”
The Haines City EDC will use the grant funding to expand its marketing outreach, primarily in regard to its search engine optimization (SEO) efforts.
“We were able to hire a SEO person,” said Haines City EDC Executive Assistant Barbara Peck. “This was a great learning curve for me. I thank Duke Energy for helping supply the money for this SEO campaign.”
Duke Energy reports that the Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.
“The Duke Energy Economic Development Grant program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities that attract business investment and jobs, where residents and businesses thrive, and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all,” states a recent press release on the funding. “Duke Energy is committed to the economic vitality of Florida communities, advancing the state’s prosperity and transforming the future.”
It was the second time that Haines City EDC has received the grant recently and is one of many ways that Duke Energy has committed itself to involvement in the Haines City and Davenport communities.
“I want to thank Duke Energy for stepping up to the plate,” said CareerSource Polk President and Haines City EDC Board Member Stacy Campbell-Domineck. “Your economic development team has really rocked it.”