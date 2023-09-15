The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the theme for its 89th annual event - "Out of This World!"
"The sky's the limit," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle
Robinson. "Our board of directors, staff and maintenance crew have been hard at work this summer planning and preparing an out of this world' experience for all our guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to BerryFest24!"
A new theme is created for each year's Festival to offer patrons a glimpse of
the experience they will have at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors,
FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors, who create
parade floats and displays throughout the event.
The Festival's strawberry character featured in each year's theme artwork is
an iconic part of the event's branding and advertising efforts. In this theme's artwork, he wears sunglasses, waves a peace sign, and holds a plate of strawberry shortcake as he stands in front of a UFO.
"The Festival's atmosphere is like no other," said Robinson. "Seeing families
gather, volunteers serving and the Plant City community coming together year
after year is extraordinary. There's no place on Earth quite like the Florida
Strawberry Festival!"
About the Florida Strawberry Festival
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the
strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, more than
600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival's headline entertainment, youth livestock
shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2024
Florida Strawberry Festival takes place February 29 - March 10 in Plant City,
Florida. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter (#berryfest24).