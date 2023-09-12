The Food Truck Fly-In will be coming to Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. marking the first public event at the Airport in more than two decades.
This family-friendly event will offer opportunities to see unique planes up-close and watch daily flights take-off and land while enjoying delicious food from local food trucks. Attendees can even take to the skies with helicopter rides for $15 cash or with a credit card.
Stallion 51 will be showing off true pieces of American history like their North American P-51 Mustang and T-6 Texan. The Mustang was the classic fighter of World War II and the T-6 Texan is known as the "Pilot Maker," the type flown during WWII and Korea, helping prepare pilots for combat.
Also, on display will be UAT's L-39 TurboJet which allows pilots to train by experiencing unusual attitudes and teaches proper prevention at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.
Modern aircrafts will make an appearance too. Planes like the Cirrus Vision Jet and Piston, Helicopters, Air Helicopter Ambulance and the Osceola County Sheriff Helicopter unit will be on display.
Attendees will be able to get up close and personal with these historic planes and other aircraft and talk with crews from the various aviation businesses that call Kissimmee Gateway Airport home.
"It’s been a long time since we have opened the airport to the community to share our passion for aviation,” said Shaun Germolus, Director of Aviation at Kissimmee Gateway Airport. “We’re excited to see so many new faces on our airfield for this entertaining and educational opportunity.”
The event is being made possible thanks to the generous sponsorships from the City of Kissimmee, Experience Kissimmee, Latino Pilots Association, Kissimmee Utility Authority, and the Toho Water Authority.
The event is being held at Kissimmee Gateway Airport, 401 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee. Both parking and general admission to the Food Truck Fly-In are free. Attendees should follow signage to be directed to parking with dedicated parking available for those with a valid disabled person parking permit and motorcycles.
Admission is free however, spots must be reserved. For general information on the Kissimmee Gateway Airport, please go to flykissimmee.com.