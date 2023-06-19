(Photo Credit: University of Florida)
Former Haines City football star accept plea deal in 2016 murder case
STAFF REPORT
Tony Joiner, a standout football athlete at Haines City High School before moving on to the University of Florida, where he excelled as a member of the Gators’ 2006 national championship team, recently made headlines for his 2016 actions off the field.
According to multiple reports, Joiner, 37, reached a plea agreement with authorities and pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of his then girlfriend, Heyzel Obando, 26.
As part of the agreement, Joiner was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson.