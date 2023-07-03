Since 1998, the city of Haines City has hosted Polk County’s “premiere” fireworks event at its annual Thunder on the Ridge Fourth of July celebration.
For its 25th anniversary, Haines City has gone all out for this yearly event.
There will be three bands playing throughout the afternoon and into the night.
“We’ve been doing a lot of research on diverse bands because we have a diverse community,” said Haines City Special Events Supervisor Lindsaia Johansmeyer. “We’ll have a Latin band, a band that’s a little more country or rock and then a party band that will do all different kinds of music.”
Because it is the event’s 25th anniversary, the last band of the night has something special planned to get everyone excited before the fireworks.
Johansmeyer said their biggest goal is to have a little bit of something for everyone in the community, especially the children.
“We are doing a kid’s zone. It’s hot out so we’re going to have a couple water slides, bounce houses, pony rides, face painters, balloon artists,” said Johansmeyer. “All of that will be offered to the community at no charge, so families can come out and not feel like their kids can’t participate.”
All of this is largely possible due to companies and businesses that sponsor the Haines City Parks and Recreation department, like its title sponsor Miracle Toyota.
Miracle Toyota is a frequent sponsor of events in Haines City, like the Ribs on the Ridge barbecue festival that took place in February.
To encourage citizen participation on the city’s social media platforms, the City of Haines City’s Facebook page hosted a picnic basket giveaway full of Haines City branded goodies for winners to use to pack a picnic while watching the fireworks.
“The first time I walked on the lush, soft grass at Lake Eva, I said to myself, this is a perfect place to have a picnic,” said Haines City Communication and Marketing Manager, Merissa Green. “There is plenty of shade and I imagined residents and visitors alike visiting Lake Eva Park for an afternoon of enjoyment.”
Using the tag, #picnicontheridge, Facebook users could easily enter the giveaway with a public post.
“We know our social media audience goes beyond our city limits and we want to give people a reason to come visit our recreational facilities,” said Green.
Thunder on the Ridge is free to attend and is a family-friendly way to celebrate Fourth of July in Haines City. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at Lake Eva Community Park, located at 555 Ledwith Ave., and last until 9:30 p.m., with fireworks beginning around 9:15 p.m.