With the influx of residents to Polk County, many are bringing their own stories and cultures with them. The county continues to grow, but what about its history? What efforts are being made to preserve it for future generations?
The Haines City Historical Society aims to answer this question, and it continues to strive to capture the beauty of the city.
In the society’s building are a number of displays on different aspects of the city’s life, from when it got its name to when different key locations were built.
There’s a section dedicated to veterans, honoring those who served in various wars, and a section on Haines City High School. Pieces from these collections show things such as school uniforms, badges earned through service, and pictures of students on trips. One photo in the high school section shows marching band students visiting Washington D.C. in 1956 during the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Some exhibits are more than just badges and photos though. In the museum is a kitchen that showcases different appliances that have been used throughout history, such as a fridge that used ice to keep everything inside cool. In a different exhibit, there is even a birthing table on display.
Despite how much there is in the museum, there are still large chunks of Haines City History missing. What was life like for people of color before and after the Civil Rights Movement? What was life like before the city became Haines City?
With all of these questions left unanswered, the people running the historical society are continuing to find information wherever they can.
They were able to receive an archive of an old, local paper called the Haines City Herald that was set to be destroyed had they not preserved it. They have also received a large donation at the beginning of the year. In this donation were a number of different things, and the society has been working diligently to give a time and place to them. It also aims to identify people in any photos or other items they receive, going so far as to try to determine birthdays when such information is needed.
The preservation of our history is important as it shows us how far we have come and teaches us valuable lessons from any mistakes we have made. Despite how small the city may seem, there is a large amount of history to be found. This makes the work done by the society invaluable.
The Haines City Historical Society accepts donations of any items that may be helpful in piecing together history. It’s open Thursday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The museum is located at 1001 Ingraham Ave, Haines City, FL 33844. For more information, you can view their Facebook page, Haines City Historical Museum, or you can become a member.