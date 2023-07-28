Basketball player Darius Howard scored a three-pointer – even though he doesn’t play anymore.
When Howard moved from Dallas to Haines City three years ago, Howard saw a need and decided to fill it.
Through hard work and knowledgeable, no-nonsense coaching, Howard is filling out college basketball rosters with local players who may have been missed through the normal recruiting channels.
To date, Howard’s efforts have seen Northeast Polk players Michael Rodriquez, Jason Terrell, Malachai Smith, Jude Jacquez and Je’hvonni Hogan earn college basketball scholarships.
“I can say when this is all said and done, ‘I’ve given back to a complete stranger a life they didn’t even know they had,’” Howard said. “It’s so fulfilling for me. I’m paying it forward for real.”
Howard has lived the life of a college basketball player. He knows what works and what doesn’t.
He loves the game. How could he not?
His mother, Jennifer Dugas Ambrose, was an All-American in high school in Lacassine, Louisiana.
His father, Timothy Frank, was a junior college All-American at Texas Wesleyan and Navarro Junior College.
His uncle, Manuel Dugas, earned All-American status at McNeese State.
“It’s in my blood,” Howard said. It’s on his resume too.
Now age 39, Howard has been playing since he was five years old. In his prime he was a 6-foot-5 point guard playing professionally all over Europe.
“I had to learn it,” he said. “At some point I was the smallest – it had its advantages.”
Howard played at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in his home state of Texas where he was a first-team All-Conference player and an NAIA Honorable Mention. He was also a National Christian College Athletic Conference All-Conference player. At one point he was 17th in the nation in steals in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).
During his time at SAGU, the Lions made their first trip to the NAIA nationals in 2005-2006 where Howard scored 20 points and tallied eight assists as the team fell to the No. 1 seed in their first game.
From there he played in Europe with the Viva 49ers, visiting Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Lebanon, Syria and China.
“I would’ve never been able to afford that,” he said. “I soaked it all up. Me having those experiences – now I can start sharing that.”
His marriage brought him to Polk County, where he felt he didn’t see enough opportunity for high school players, especially those from single-family homes like his own.
“I wasn’t seeing enough of these kids being publicized,” he said. “I wanted these kids to experience what college life is like on my dime. I just want them to see that they can make it. Some kids need to be pushed and they needed a mentor.”
Howard got connected and started coaching players on the outdoor courts at Haines City’s Lake Eva Park. He’s also used the AdventHealth Fieldhouse in Winter Haven. In addition, he’s found an additional space nearby for workouts.
Coach Rachard Lofton of Andrew College (Ga.) signed two players who spent time under Howard’s tutelage.
“Darius Howard is just one of those special guys you meet every blue moon,” said Lofton. “Darius helps kids for free with no costs every day try to achieve their dreams and pushes all of his kids to be the best version of themselves. Jason (Terrell) and Michael (Rodriguez) were both project players on the court but both young men never gave up and you can see that passion that Coach Darius instilled in them every day in practice. Failure is never an option with his guys.”
Howard took several players to a junior college showcase in Atlanta in early July. He set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the cost. It’s worth it to him.
“Now these kids are getting college offers,” he said. “If anything, they are getting an education.”
Last week Howard was at the outdoor courts again with Hogan, Jacquez, Devin Faulkner and Rob Moten.
Howard has worked with roughly 60 area players.
“There are steps they are missing, and they are falling into a pit,” Howard said of his players. “If I can catch them, I can guide them. It’s all out of love.”
“He takes care of us,” said Jacquez during a workout break. “We work and work. We’ve got a couple of schools looking at us. He’s done so much for this community. He’s a bright spot.”
“We appreciate coach D,” added Hogan. “He teaches us a lot about life.”
It’s Howard’s calling.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of kids that don’t want to work to get there. I’m their reality check. It’s going to be up to them. I’m going to give them the tools. It’s not easy. I do this because I love the game of basketball with all my heart.”