Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Hot. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.