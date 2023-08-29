Have you ever wanted to meet a Stormtrooper? What about come face to face with a Jawa?
For fans of Star Wars this wish came true on Saturday, August 26th, when the Cagan Crossings Library partnered with the 501st Legion to hold a Star Wars Day event at the library. Visitors were able to meet a number of infamous characters from the series, and even take photos with them. In addition, there was a story time held by Rei, the lead character of the newest movie trilogy, and a variety of other events.
The Friends of the Library organization was hosting a themed book sale, with many different books and DVDs available for purchase. There were also some board games and diamond art available.
In addition, there was a scavenger hunt where visitors looked for asteroids across the library and received a gift bag if they found any. In the event room, there was a costume contest and simple paper activities for younger kids. Amongst these were word searches, coloring pages, and sticker sheets for kids to decorate. Kids were also given free balloons as they walked in, and the building was decorated to match the event.
This year was the return of the event after it was canceled due to Covid-19 in 2020. Jane Lee, one of the event attendants, said that the library began hosting the special event in 2015 and it continued until 2019. As such, they were excited to be back and see what interested new crowds this year.
Georgeanne Mastro, one of the other event hosts, said that a large part of the event was the special photo ops provided by the 501st Legion. As they are a busy volunteer group, the scheduling of the event had to be at a time that was able to work for them.
The primary mission of the 501st Legion is to bring costumers together for a good cause, be it to raise awareness or provide those less fortunate with a day filled with entertainment. They do a variety of events both in the state of Florida and globally and can be contacted through their website: https://www.501st.com/contactus.php.
To contact the Cagan Crossings Library, call 352-243-1840.