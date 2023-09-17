Nine students from Polk County Public Schools are among this year’s semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships.
Congratulations to:
Nicholas Kieffer, Johnathan Marocco, Abraham Medina, Mohan Nakka, Isabel Philip, Melissa Thomas and Kim-Linh Vo of International Baccalaureate Bartow, Abrar Amin of International Baccalaureate Haines City and Eric Brown of Winter Haven High School.
The Polk County Public Schools students are among more than 16,000 “academically talented” U.S. high school seniors competing for National Merit Scholarships this year. High school juniors are able to become National Merit semifinalists by performing well on qualifying tests. Those ultimately selected are the highest-scoring entrants from each state, representing less than one percent of seniors nationwide.
Approximately 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million will be awarded this year. Winners will be named in a series of announcements beginning in April and concluding in July.
Five students from Polk County Schools were National Merit winners last year.